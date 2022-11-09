Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,950 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 222,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 6.8% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 544,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 389,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 127,907 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $136.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Magic Software Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.57%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.