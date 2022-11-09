Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 54,994 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,994 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Movado Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Movado Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $48.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.03.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

