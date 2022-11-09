Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,542 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Park-Ohio worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 750,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 96.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
