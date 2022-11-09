Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,542 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Park-Ohio worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Park-Ohio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 750,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 96.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park-Ohio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 3.6 %

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

About Park-Ohio

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.