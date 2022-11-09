Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $243,000 Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of eHealth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EHTH. Truist Financial dropped their target price on eHealth from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on eHealth to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.08. eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

