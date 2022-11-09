Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $265,000 Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $230,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AHT opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $217.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

