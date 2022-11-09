Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $300,000 Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock worth $22,074 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

