Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 255.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,798,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the second quarter worth $1,512,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Archaea Energy Stock Performance
Archaea Energy stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Archaea Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on LFG. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Archaea Energy Profile
Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archaea Energy (LFG)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Archaea Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archaea Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.