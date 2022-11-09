Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archaea Energy by 255.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archaea Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Archaea Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archaea Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,798,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Archaea Energy during the second quarter worth $1,512,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Archaea Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Archaea Energy ( NYSE:LFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.33). Archaea Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Archaea Energy Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFG. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, RNG and Power. As of December 31, 2021, it owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 29 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 18 states, including 11 operated facilities that produce pipeline-quality RNG and 18 LFG to renewable electricity production facilities.

