Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,730.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denny’s Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. CL King started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $681.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

