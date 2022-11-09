Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,730.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ DENN opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Denny’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $681.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
