Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 174,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Vroom at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

Vroom Price Performance

VRM stock opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $21.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

