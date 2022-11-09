Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,503 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $268,000. Capital Square LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 12.6% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $132,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 128.56% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. AGNC Investment’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.34%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.