Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Seres Therapeutics worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,969,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 390,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,517,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $958.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.81.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,729.94% and a negative return on equity of 305.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.