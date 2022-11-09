RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.69% and a negative return on equity of 115.53%. On average, analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:RVLP opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RVL Pharmaceuticals

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVLP. Barclays decreased their target price on RVL Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $98,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

