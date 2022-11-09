Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,953,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,537 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,010,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,697,000 after buying an additional 205,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 233.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 184,999 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

SCHK opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $47.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

