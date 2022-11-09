Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,002.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $355.99.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.06.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

