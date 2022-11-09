SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.75% from the company’s previous close.

SE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. China Renaissance cut their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.06.

Shares of SE opened at $47.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.72. SEA has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $355.99.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SEA will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 51.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 12,976 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SEA by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SEA by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,624 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

