Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,007.48

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,007.48 ($11.60) and traded as low as GBX 648 ($7.46). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 662 ($7.62), with a volume of 75,844 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($20.96) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The stock has a market cap of £123.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 798.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,007.48.

In other news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,020 shares of Secure Trust Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 984 ($11.33) per share, with a total value of £19,876.80 ($22,886.36).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

