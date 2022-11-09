Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

SXT stock opened at $69.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Sidoti upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 30th.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading

