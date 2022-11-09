Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Seres Therapeutics worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 106,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 81.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 100,193 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $958.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.81. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.69.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 305.32% and a negative net margin of 1,729.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $39,745.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

