SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,685 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in City were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of City by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in City by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of City by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 0.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of City in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get City alerts:

City Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. City Holding has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.55.

City Increases Dividend

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that City Holding will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. City’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at City

In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $45,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $45,697.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,843. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About City

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.