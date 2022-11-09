SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,529 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,299.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

