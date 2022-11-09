SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 14,192 Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kelly Services news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,527.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kelly Services Trading Down 0.1 %

KELYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kelly Services

(Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.