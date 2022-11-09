SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 291.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

DCT opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.