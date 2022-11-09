SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,371 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $148.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.35 and a 52-week high of $160.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.76.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Alamo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

