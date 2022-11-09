SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 57.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,923,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $381.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $424.75 and its 200 day moving average is $482.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $784.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.