SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 48,976 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,294,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 886.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after buying an additional 773,471 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after buying an additional 543,433 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,145,000 after buying an additional 237,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 214,630 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $65,914,879.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

