SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $35,756.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,512.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.26. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $99.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

