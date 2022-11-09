Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $55.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOUR. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.
Shift4 Payments Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -133.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.85. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $73.92.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
