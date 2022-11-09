Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Shoe Carnival to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $666.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $868,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $768,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 281.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,933 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 8.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

