Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Simmons First National by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,301 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 27,100 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $616,796.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

