Simplex Trading LLC Buys Shares of 1,303 iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 69,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $650,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,676,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $220.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $201.82 and a one year high of $280.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.40 and its 200 day moving average is $227.31.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.