Single Point Partners LLC Has $575,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Single Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,749.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,133 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brown University increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4,939.5% during the second quarter. Brown University now owns 165,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 162,510 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,901.1% during the second quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 16,149 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,186.8% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 11,703 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.90 and its 200 day moving average is $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $917.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

