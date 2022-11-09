Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 621,640 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $10,313,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 36.7% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 893,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 239,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SKX. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SKX opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.