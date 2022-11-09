SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Lowered to C$34.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SNC-Lavalin Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SNCAF opened at $17.60 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

