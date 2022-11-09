SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $92.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.79. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.99.

