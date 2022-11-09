SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Holdings Decreased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XHB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,017,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after purchasing an additional 617,677 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 615,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 159,644 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,580,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 166,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.47.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

