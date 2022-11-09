SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,785.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 573,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 553,774 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.51.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

