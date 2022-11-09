SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 125.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,777,000 after buying an additional 2,123,005 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19,858.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 761,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,096,000 after purchasing an additional 757,990 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth $37,519,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9,911.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 302,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 299,034 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.98. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $56.09 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

