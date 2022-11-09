Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SPPI opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 127,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

