Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SPPI opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on SPPI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.