Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Lowered to $43.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPR. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of SPR opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.07. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $91,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

