Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.45.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $27.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $53.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.73.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at about $536,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

