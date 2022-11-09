Star Equity (STRR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 11th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. On average, analysts expect Star Equity to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of STRR stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Equity

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $59,379.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,246,757 shares in the company, valued at $12,330,426.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $27,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,259,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 6,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $59,379.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,246,757 shares in the company, valued at $12,330,426.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 128,469 shares of company stock valued at $128,832 and have sold 10,667 shares valued at $105,524. Company insiders own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Star Equity stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,102 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Star Equity worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Equity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Further Reading

