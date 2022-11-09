State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 12,186 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 209.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4,309.2% during the second quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

CPF stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The company has a market cap of $542.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.12. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPF. Raymond James downgraded Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, COO Arnold D. Martines purchased 5,000 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,526.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

