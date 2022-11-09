State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 6,179 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 75,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ FHB opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.