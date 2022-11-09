State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Veritex were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 610.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 122.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Veritex by 30.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VBTX. Raymond James raised their target price on Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

