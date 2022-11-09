State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after acquiring an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,506,000 after acquiring an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,065,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,768,000 after acquiring an additional 42,634 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

