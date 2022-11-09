State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 11,765 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

