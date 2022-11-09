State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 728.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 196.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter valued at $77,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Matthews International Stock Down 0.6 %

About Matthews International

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $39.76.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

