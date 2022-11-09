State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,201 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CMC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $626,944.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,859,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $973,138. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.43%.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.