State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,224 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after acquiring an additional 344,620 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.88%.

Several research firms have commented on BRKL. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

