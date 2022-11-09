State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,101,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,534,000 after buying an additional 338,849 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,962,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after buying an additional 207,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Herbalife Nutrition Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,710,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.